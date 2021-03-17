James Richard “Dickie” Phipps, Sr., 74, of Chesapeake Beach passed away March 15, 2021 at his home. He was born September 8, 1946 in Jewell, MD to William Ernest and Ruth Elizabeth (Ford) Phipps. Dickie was raised in Dunkirk and graduated from Calvert High School. He married Linda Ann Lovett in 1966 and again in 2000. Dickie was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Chaney Enterprises for 30 years, retiring in 2013. Dickie was a good ole’ country boy who enjoyed rabbit hunting, beagles, crabbing, going to horse pulls, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Dickie is survived by his wife Lina Ann Phipps and sons James R. Phipps, Jr. and Steven E. Phipps, all of Chesapeake Beach, daughter Stacey L. Carter and husband Joe of Upper Marlboro, and grandchildren Scooter Phipps, Karin Phipps, and Emmalee Moreland.