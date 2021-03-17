Phyllis Jean Kirchner, 75 of Saint Cloud, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Phyllis was born October 14, 1945 in Calvert County, Maryland to the late Wesley Irving and Viola Brady Binger (Dunkirk, MD). She was the loving wife of James Louis Kirchner (DOD: 11/12/2010)

Phyllis grew up in Calvert County, MD and graduated from Calvert High School – Class of 1964. She was married to James Louis Kirchner in Annapolis, MD on November 15, 1976. They made their home in Dunkirk, MD from 1985 until moving to Kissimmee, FL, in 2000.

In 1980 she worked for the Department of the Navy – Chesapeake Division at the Navy Yard in Washington, DC as a Program Analyst until she retired in 1999. After her retirement she worked for Boggy Creek Airboat Rides in Florida until 2013. Her position at the airboat ride company was “Boss Lady.” And she wore it well.

She became an active member of the Kissimmee Elks Lodge #1873 on August 12, 2014. Phyllis was named OFFICER OF THE YEAR in 2019 and was well known for recruiting new members. She served as Tiler for three terms.

Phyllis is preceded in her death by her husband, James Louis Kirchner and her beloved son, Robert Bryson Nutwell, Jr. She is survived by her son Christopher Jon Long (Brooke his wife) of Saint Cloud, Florida, daughter in law, Denise Wood Nutwell, granddaughter, Kaylyn Elizabeth Brewer, and her grandson, Dylan Matthew Brewer of Dunkirk, MD.

The service for Phyllis will be livestreamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page on Sunday, March 21 starting at 10:55 AM and can be accessed by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/RauschFH/. The service will start at 11:00 AM.