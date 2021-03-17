On March 11, 2021, Dorothy Trott Ward, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 98. Dot was born and raised in Huntingtown, MD. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class and went on to graduate from Strayer Business School. She worked for the Department of Agriculture for several years before returning to Calvert County. She married Ewell B. Ward in 1942. While he was serving in the Army Air Force, she began working as the office manager for Dr. Page Jett in Prince Frederick. She worked for Dr. Jett for 35 years and retired in 1981.

Dot was a life long member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Huntingtown. After less than a year of piano lessons, she started playing the piano and then organ for the church when she was 16 and continued to play for more than 40 years. She was involved with all aspects of church life. She served as financial secretary for many years. She was very involved with the United Methodist Women’s group and later the church quilting group where she made hundreds of quilts that were donated to the Linus Project and to the local infusion center.

Dot loved to sew and bake and her grandchildren particularly remember her Easter bunny cakes! Dot loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest! She particularly loved spending time at her daughter’s vacation home in Bethany Beach. She had a wicked sense of humor and took great joy in her family and friends.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Trott, and her husband of 52 years, Ewell. She is survived by her daughters Joan Wadman (Rob), Debra Goldberg (Dan) and Karen Ward, her sister Betty Loughead, grandchildren Sarah (Chris), Rachel (Perry), Rebecca (Jake) and Courtney, and great-granddaughter Eleanor (Ellie) Dorothy Learn (born March 9, 2021). The Circle of Life!

Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Huntingtown, MD.