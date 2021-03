Rick Jason Cawley, 46, of Rosehaven, MD passed away suddenly on March 12, 2021. He was born November 24, 1974 in Cheverly, MD to Thomas Elmer and Barbara Regina (Boerckel) Cawley.

Rick was preceeded in death by his father and brother Randy Cawley.

Surviving are his mother Barbara Cawley, daughter Makayla Cawley and sister Kelli Baldwin all of Rosehaven and brother Keith Cawley of St. Charles,MO