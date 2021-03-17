Christopher’s Life Celebration Service will be live on the Rausch Funeral Home, P.A. Facebook page on Saturday, March 20, 2021 starting around 10:55 am.

Christopher Ryan “Chris” McKinney, 41 of Lusby, MD and formerly of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away on March 11, 2021 at Georgetown University Hospital. Born August 20, 1979 in Saratoga Springs, NY, he was the son of the late Edward Neal McKinney and Susan Burton Murphy.

Chris graduated from Calvert High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from August 2, 2000 until September 6, 2002. During his enlistment, he served aboard the USS Oak Hill and was stationed at NAB Little Creek. Chris was an Elevator Mechanic for Quality Elevators.

Chris is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Kramer whom he married on October 25, 2015 in Lusby, MD; his children, Colin and Jagger Kramer of Lusby, MD; his sister, Jennifer O’Donoghue and her children, Katelyn, Aidan and Finn of Nashua, NH; and step-father Philip Murphy of Prince Frederick, MD.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Life Celebration Service conducted by Chaplain Bill Miller following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life gathering that will be held after the service at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates Clubhouse.