William “Bill” Robert Skillin, 46 of Westminster, MD, formerly of Calvert County, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2021. He was born on November 22, 1974 in Baltimore, MD to Robert and Rebecca Skillin.

Bill grew up in Dunkirk, MD and graduated from Northern High School. He completed Montgomery County Community College’s HVAC program and was the class speaker at graduation. He was employed as a HVAC Controls Programmer with Boland Trane.

Bill was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to Washington Capitals and Washington Nationals games. He attended many of the 2019 Washington Nationals playoff games with his father, brother and nephew. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending concerts, and watching movies. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was often the comedic relief. He had a natural talent for his work and enjoyed helping others. His best work is the legacy he left behind in his four children.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Katherine Skillin, children Taylor , Renee, William and Aubrey, father Robert Skillin of Dunkirk, mother Rebecca Sprecher and her husband Larry of Dufur, Oregon, sister Laura Gott and her husband Johnny of North Beach, brother Jacob Skillin of Dunkirk, niece Elizabeth Bostic of Owings and nephew Matthew Galumbeck of North Beach.