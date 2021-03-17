William Madison Stallings, Jr., “Bill Bill” 29 of Dunkirk, Maryland passed away March 9, 2021 in Sparks, Maryland.. He was born on January 6, 1992 in Annapolis, Maryland to William M. “Billy” and Crystol L. Stallings.

“Bill Bill” had a heart of gold, loved spending time with his family and that was an important part of his life. He liked being outdoors, on the water, and to skateboard.

He is survived by his son Ryan William Robert Stallings, his parents, Crystol and Billy, brothers Jacob and Justin Stallings and his sister Amber Turner. He was also survived by his grandparents, Steven and Wanda Noel, Aunt, Karen Stallings Uncles, Eric and Scott Noel. He was preceded in death by his other grandparents, Bill and Wanda Stallings.

The family will receive friends on at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port

Republic, Maryland, Wednesday March 17, 2021 from 1 until the time of services 2 PM. Internment is private. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse.