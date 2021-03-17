Barbara Ann Wallace passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2021 in Prince Frederick, Maryland at the age of 61.

Barbara is survived by her sisters, Carol Erickson and Bonnie Schenck; her brother, Timothy Wallace; her daughter, Jessica Kidwell; and her granddaughter, Alyssa Nunez. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Kenneth Wallace Sr. And Margaret Ann Ring; her brother, Donald Kenneth Wallace Jr.; and her daughter, Samantha Ryan Kidwell.

Barbara was born on June 16, 1959 in Silver Spring, Maryland. She enjoyed listening to birds sing and was passionate about the humane treatment of animals.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled outside in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Orca Network or Orca Research Trust.