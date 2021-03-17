Mrs. Charlotte Lane Wilkening died on March 6, 2021 from natural cause, age 91. She was born April 16, 1929 in Granville County, Dexter Community, North Carolina. Her parents were John Nathaniel and Fannie Wilkerson Wilson, farmers in a flue cured tobacco area.

Charlotte attended country Dabney School and graduated from Henderson High School as a Beta Club member. Afterwards she attended Mars Hill College and is a graduate of Wake Forest College, after which she took post graduate courses at George Washington University.

She was an early recruit for the National Security Agency in its infancy (1952). Future employment was in the fashion world, Group Hospitalization, Inc. (Blue Cross) and later she had a catering/decorating business.

Charlotte met and married Mark W. Wilkening in 1958, and they resided in Washington, D. C. for two years before moving to Dunkirk, MD in 1960 as early non-natives of Calvert County. They both worked very hard in the change of Calvert being a heavily Democratic county to a more Republican one, one of her proudest accomplishments.

Charlotte was fortunate to have had many faceted interests. Fashion – her seamstress abilities approached tailoring skills; decorating and home designing; farming, cuisine and appreciation for good writings and philosophy, and elegant, but fun, entertainment.

She enjoyed a myriad collection of people during her lifetime. From her farm childhood to Washington, where she was introduced to more international groups of folk – embassy and notable U S Aers. She was also quite comfortable with Doers and communed easily with those who do services.

After Mark’s death in 1991, Charlotte became more active in volunteer work which included Abused Persons Program, where she advanced to Court Advocate, a tutor with Literacy Counsel, Kiwanis Club of Calvert County and several other organizations, her favorite was when she was able to donate catering for special events and fund raising for several organizations. She was named a Philanthropist of the Year – 2017 Tri-County by an organization located in Charles County largely sponsored by Chaney Enterprises. She was a prime supporter of Project Echo for many years, furnishing food, clothing and household items, and other charities in Calvert County.

Since she was always interested in honest government and politics, she donated heavily to legal groups who expose and/or fight government corruption. Shriners Hospital for Children was another favorite – and Alzheimer’s.

She is predeceased by her parents, her three siblings, Joan Delores Knight, Carl Daniel and John Adams Wilson.

Interment will be at Dexter Church Cemetery in North Carolina where she will join her ancestors – Home. There will be no ceremonies.