Sara Marie Tippett, 20, Mechanicsville, MD, died on March 5, 2021, from injuries sustained in a three car accident in California, MD.

Sara was born February 19, 2001, in La Plata, MD, and was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She loved her two children with all she had. Sara loved spending time with her family and friends. Sara was continuing her schooling online at Penn Foster to get her diploma. She was going to continue her education to become an RN.

Sara is survived by her children, Hunter Bently Tippett, of California, MD, Laura Jean Brooks, of Mechanicsville, MD, father and step-mother, Paul Jr. & Michele Tippett, Mechanicsville, MD, mother and step-father, Lisa & Patrick Wolfe, California, MD, paternal grandparents, Peggy Johnston, Leonardtown, MD, Bob Wolfe, Hanover, MD, Frances & Joe Cameron, La Plata, MD, maternal grandparents, Doris & Jim Chism, Laurel, MD, sisters and step-sisters, Kayla Tippet & Chris, California, MD, Laura Thompson, Lexington Park, MD, Sierra Goold, Lexington Park, MD, Angelica & Nick Mabry, Lusby, MD, Emmy & Kris, West Virginia, Raven, Mechanicsville, MD, brothers and step-brothers, Eric & Katelyn Tippett, Michigan, Greg & Darlene, Barstow, MD, Trevor, South Carolina, Preston, Mechanicsville, MD, nieces, Claire Goold, Rena Tippett, nephews, Jayden Tippett, Colton Tippett, Gabriel Allen, Parker Goold, Lity Thompson III, step grandparents, Carry & Larry Mandeville, Sara was also survived by her best friend, Amber Weaver as well as many other aunts, uncles and counsins.

Sara is preceded in death by her grandfather, Paul Clements Tippett Sr., aunt, Helen Tippett-Joy (Sissy), cousin, Frankie Bowles, grandmother, Denise Wolfe, aunt, Elaine Pilecki.

There will be no services for Sara, but the family is holding a candlelight vigil at Piney Point, Friday March 19th, 2021, 7:00 p.m. There will also be a Memorial at a later date. Updates for the Memorial will be posted on family Facebook pages.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.