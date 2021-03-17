Woodrow Wilson White 3rd “Bing”, 38

Woodrow Wilson White 3rd “Bing” of King George, VA, age 38, passed away at Prince George’s Hospital Center with his family members by his side. Bing struggled with polycystic kidney disease since he was a teenager.

Bing was born May 4, 1982 to the late Woodrow White, Jr. “Bingo” and Deborah White, of Clinton, MD. Bing is survived by his only son, Matthew White (Stephanie White). Beloved Sisters, Lauren Grucela (Jason) and Tracy White. Niece, Camdyn Bowen and Nephew, Rhett Grucela. Grandmother, Dorothy Wilson of Edgewater, MD.

Bing was a family man. His son, Matthew was his whole world. He enjoyed playing pool and spades in his free time. He had a heart of gold and was loved by all.

The family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home Calvert 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM where a Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

NEW GUIDELINES FOR ATTENDING VISITATION / SERVICES.

– 50 to 75 people max at any given time in Funeral Home.

– Limit visitation to 15 minutes in visitation room to allow for others to express their condolences.

– Funeral Services in Chapel limited to 70 people with four (4) people per pew.

– Masks and six foot social distancing still applies.