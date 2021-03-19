St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police responded to the area of Pegg Road and Pegg Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported drive-by shooting.

Officers arrived in the area of Pegg Road and Pegg Lane and found at least one shell casing in the roadway.

Upon making contact with the witnesses/911 caller, the suspect was described as a black male operating a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV with Virginia Registration Plates, the suspected reportedly shot at another vehicle multiples times before both vehicles fled the area at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle matching the suspect description was located in the 48000 block of Windward Circle in Lexington Park.

Officers secured a perimeter around the residence and after approximately two hours, contact was made with one subject inside the residence. Officers searched the residence which yielded negative results.

The vehicle was towed from the residence and all units returned to service after approximately four hours.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available. No arrests have been made.

