UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest for 2021 Drive-by Shooting in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 5/9/2022: On May 5, 2022, members of the Lexington Park COPs Unit located and arrested Zeolaunte Monticello Hilliard, age 36 of Lexington Park, on an outstanding warrant for a shooting in March of 2021.

On March 17, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Preliminary investigation determined the two victims were traveling in a vehicle on Pegg Road when Hilliard pulled alongside their vehicle and discharged a firearm at them and their vehicle.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation and developed Hilliard as the individual responsible for the shooting.

Hilliard was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

Assault First and Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment from Car

Hilliard remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police responded to the area of Pegg Road and Pegg Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported drive-by shooting.

Officers arrived in the area of Pegg Road and Pegg Lane and found at least one shell casing in the roadway.

Upon making contact with the witnesses/911 caller, the suspect was described as a black male operating a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV with Virginia Registration Plates, the suspected reportedly shot at another vehicle multiples times before both vehicles fled the area at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle matching the suspect description was located in the 48000 block of Windward Circle in Lexington Park.

Officers secured a perimeter around the residence and after approximately two hours, contact was made with one subject inside the residence. Officers searched the residence which yielded negative results.

The vehicle was towed from the residence and all units returned to service after approximately four hours.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available. No arrests have been made.





