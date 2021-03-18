Prince Frederick Woman Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Intoxication

On Monday, March 15, 2021, Trooper White of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 3100 block of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick for a report of a woman running in traffic.

Tpr. White located the female, who was identified as Jordan Miller, a 20-year-old female who resides in Prince Frederick.

Investigation revealed that the Miller assaulted her friend in a moving vehicle and exited from the vehicle while it was still in motion and then started running in front of vehicles on Dares Beach Road.

Tpr. White placed Miller under arrest and transported her to the Calvert Detention Center.

While en route, Miller attempted to take off her seat belt and escape. TFC Kaitz responded to Tpr. White’s location and while attempting to secure her feet within the vehicle, TFC Kaitz was kicked by Miller.

Miller was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.

