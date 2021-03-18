Lusby Couple Arrested on Heroin Charges After Traffic Stop in Dunkirk

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Trooper White of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a traffic stop at Rt. 4 and Drury Lane in Dunkirk.

During the traffic stop a K-9 scan was conducted of the vehicle which revealed CDS and CDS paraphernalia.

Both the driver, Nichole Ward, 31, of Lusby and the passenger, Andre Adams Jr., 30, of Lusby were found to be in possession of Heroin, Amphetamine and Marijuana.

Both Ward and Adams Jr. were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center without incident and charged with possession of CDS – Not Marijuana.

