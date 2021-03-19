Charles County Public Schools Reopening on Monday, March 22, 2021: Police Urge Citizens to Slow Down and Stay Alert!
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office reminds our citizens that the Phase 2 of reopening for Charles County Public Schools begins on Monday, March 22, 2021!
Please slow down and stay alert. Watch for stopped school buses, as well as children and crossing guards. Let’s make sure the rest of the school year is safe for everyone!
