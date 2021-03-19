Calvert County Government Offices in Process of Relocating

Calvert County Government offices housed in the County Services Plaza will relocate in preparation for the future construction of new county administration office buildings. The move is expected to take place now through April 2, 2021. County government services and operations will continue, though minor interruptions may occur.

Calvert County Government buildings remain closed to the public until further notice for the safety of citizens and staff as a preventative measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Planning & Zoning, including the Office of Inspections & Permits, and the Calvert County Environmental Health Department will move from 150 Main Street to 205 Main Street in Prince Frederick. Mailboxes for drop-off and pickup will be available at both locations until the transition is complete.

Department of Public Works Water and Sewerage billing office has relocated to the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick; the Water and Sewerage customer service office is now located in the Community Resources Building at 30 Duke Street in Prince Frederick.

The Courthouse Square building at 205 Main Street was previously occupied by the Communications & Media Relations, Economic Development and Parks & Recreation departments.

The Department of Parks & Recreation administrative offices will operate from the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Program registrations and payments are accepted online or by phone.

Additionally, Department of Human Resources offices will move to the Community Resources Building at 30 Duke Street in Prince Frederick, while the Communications & Media Relations and Economic Development departments will be based at 100 Skipjack Road in Prince Frederick.

Staff will be available during normal business hours during the move; staff phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.