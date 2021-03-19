Wanted Convicted Felon From Calvert County Arrested on Multiple Gun Charges in Leonardtown

On March 17, 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division received information an armed and wanted individual, Ambrose Matthew Kyler, 44 of Prince Frederick, was a passenger in a vehicle that was in the area of Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Leonardtown.

The vehicle was located and approached by detectives, deputies from the Patrol Division, and troopers from the Maryland State Police.

Contact was made with Kyler who was found to have a stolen handgun concealed in his waistband. A records check on Kyler determined he is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms due to prior convictions.

Kyler was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Firearm-Possession by Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm-CDS Prior Conviction

Possession of Regulated Firearm-Prohibited

Possession of a Regulated Firearm-Stolen

Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

