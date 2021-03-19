Police in Charles County Arrest Virginia Man Wanted for Shooting Victim Multiple Times in January

On Saturday, January 23, 2021, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Officers from the Prince Williams County Police Department responded to the Babylon Woodbridge Sports Bar / Hookah Lounge located at 3081 Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge, VA., for the report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 27-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Prince William Master Police Officer and Spokeswoman Renee J. Carr stated Officers utilized their department-issued trauma kits and provided first aid to the victim until emergency medical services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and an acquaintance got into an argument inside the business before leaving and moving into the parking lot, the suspect then produced a gun and fired several rounds, striking the victim multiple times.

The gunman then fled in a dark colored vehicle. Police recovered multiple shell casings from the parking lot, and on Sunday, January 24, 2021, officers responded to the 3100 block of Golansky Boulevard for a report of two businesses damaged in the shooting.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for James Lawrence Gregory Jr., 34, of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive, with the following charges.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Discharging a Firearm in Public Place

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Destruction of Property

On Friday, March 19, 2021, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Gregory without known incident.

Original police press release: “*INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge; Officers are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge. One adult male was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. The incident appears isolated, and does not appear to be random. Expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.”

