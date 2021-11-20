Calvert County Youth Football Coach Indicted on Federal Charges for Production of Child Pornography

Defendant Coached A High School Football Team in Charles County and a Youth Football Team in Prince George’s County; Law Enforcement Believes There May be More Victims

UPDATE 11/20/2021: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Moshe Michael Imel, age 51, of Owings, Maryland, with five counts of production of child pornography involving two minor victims. The indictment was returned Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Imel will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt at a later date. Imel remains detained on separate State charges.

The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans; and Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey.

According to the five-count indictment, during two months in 2018, Imel persuaded, enticed and coerced Victim A to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce images documenting the sexually explicit conduct. Similarly, the indictment alleges that on three occasions during one month in 2020, Imel enticed and coerced Victim B to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce images documenting the sexually explicit conduct of Victim B.

Law enforcement believes there may be other victims. Please report suspected sexual abuse to HSI’s tip line at 866-DHS-2ICE (1-866-347-2423) or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators.

If convicted, Imel faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each of the five counts of production of child pornography. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the HSI, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph R. Baldwin and Kristi N. O’Malley, who are prosecuting the federal case.

UPDATE 4/21/2021: Robert Harvey, Calvert County State’s Attorney, announces that the Grand Jury has returned 3 indictments charging Moshe Michael Imel, 50, of Owings, with numerous counts of child sexual abuse.

The indictments allege violations over a time period of 2012 to 2020 involving 3 separate victims. All victims were alleged to have been under the age of 14 when the abuse began.

The indictments allege that Imel, in his capacity as a coach with the Patuxent Rhinos football team, befriended the victims and invited them into his home in Owings. He allegedly provided them with lodging, food, gifts, and money in exchange for sexual favors. The acts allegedly occurred in Imel’s home. Among other things, Mr. Imel is charged with 2 counts of Rape-Second Degree (Felony-20 year maximum) and 5 counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor-Continuing Course of Conduct (Felony-30 year maximum).

The alleged abuse was discovered when 2 of the victims, who are now age 21, reported the matter to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving the information, detectives responded to Imel’s home, where they discovered a 3rd child, aged 14, living there. This child also reported that he had been abused by Imel.

Imel is currently being detained at the Calvert County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond. He has been held since his arrest on March 18, 2021.

It is important to note that these indictments set forth the charges against Mr. Imel. He has a right to have these charges adjudicated by a Judge or jury. The State looks forward to the opportunity to present its evidence in Court at the appropriate time.

Finally, the investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these charges, other incidents, or other victims are urged to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800. The identity of all callers will be shielded.



On March 18, 2021, Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau charged Moshe Michael Imel, 50 of Owings, with four counts of sex abuse of a minor.

Investigation revealed two victims came forward to report historical offenses, from 2009 to present.

Probable cause was developed and a search warrant was executed resulting in his arrest.

During this investigation, Detectives learned Imel was a football coach and mentor in Calvert County and other surrounding jurisdictions.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mudd at [email protected]

