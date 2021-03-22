Garage Fire in Leonardtown Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

March 21, 2021

On Sunday, March 21, 2021, at approximately 4:35 p.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to 20190 Tower Hill Road in Leonardtown, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 30 x 30 garage fully engulfed in flames with extensions to the nearby grass and woods.

More than 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Officer of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department.




This entry was posted on March 21, 2021 at 10:39 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.