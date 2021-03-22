St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Remembers Jaelynn Three Years Later

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office marked the third anniversary of the tragic shootings at Great Mills High School on March 20, 2018, which took the life of 16-year-old student Jaelynn Willey.

Joined by the Willey family, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Corps held a prayer service at the former site of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 in Great Mills.

Sheriff’s Office personnel, the Chaplain Corps and the Willey family then placed flowers at the rock garden in front of Great Mills High School in a solemn moment of remembrance.

We remember Jaelynn.

