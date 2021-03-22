Atlantic Tractor of Mechanicsville Open for Business

Atlantic Tractor of Mechanicsville will provide agricultural, homeowner and compact construction equipment solutions from John Deere, Frontier and Honda to the southern Maryland area. “We are ecstatic to now be the official John Deere dealer in this area,”

Atlantic Tractor CEO, Mel Goldsmith stated. ”For years now, Atlantic Tractor has been serving many of the agricultural customers in southern Maryland, so when the opportunity presented itself to also support the local homeowners, commercial landscapers and construction businesses with equipment, parts and service solutions, we were happy to step up to the plate. We look forward to working with the southern Maryland communities and providing them with both quality equipment and exceptional customer service.”

Since November of 2020, Atlantic Tractor has been renovating what was formally Mechanicsville Building Supply. Both internal and external modifications have been made to the main building to transform it to the latest Atlantic Tractor and John Deere standards. Other structures on the property will continue renovations throughout the first half of 2021.

Atlantic Tractor, LLC, the MidAtlantic’s largest John Deere Dealership, is a multi-store dealership with locations throughout Maryland and Delaware as well as southeastern Pennsylvania. Atlantic Tractor offers new and used lawn and garden, commercial, compact construction and agricultural equipment.

