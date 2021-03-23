St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Erin Neveal Stokes, 29, Wanted for Escape

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Erin Neveal Stokes, age 29 of Lexington Park. Stokes is currently wanted for the charge of escape for violating the conditions of a pretrial program. Stokes was originally charged with burglary and theft. Stokes is 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erin Neveal Stokes is asked to contact Detective Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 extension 78010 or by email at Tyler.Payne@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

