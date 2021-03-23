St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Highlights Two Employees for Women’s History Month

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting two trailblazing women who serve our community.

Major Deborah Diedrich:

Major Diedrich began her career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1988. Diedrich was promoted to Major in March of 2017.

Major Diedrich is the Commander of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and the first woman to hold the position of Major within the agency. During her time at the detention center, the facility has consistently received the Recognition and Achievement Award for 100 percent Compliance of Standards for an Adult Correctional Facility.

“One of the greatest challenges correctional officers face is the problems and stress they encounter on a daily basis,” said Diedrich. “Working in the detention center is demanding, and correctional officers are in a heightened state of vigilance all the time. Their work is important, and I am so proud of them for exceeding the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards (MCCS) while simultaneously protecting the public.”

Receiving a 100-percent compliance with the standards confirms the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center has not only met the standards but exceeded the expectation to foster public safety, staff welfare, and inmate well being.

Deputy Warden MaryAnn Thompson:

Thompson began her career with the Corrections Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in November of 1989. Most recently serving as the Support Services Manager for the detention center, Thompson provided professional guidance and direction in planning, leadership and management of the 230-bed facility ensuring the custody, security and the welfare of inmates in compliance with local, state and federal laws. Thompson was promoted to Deputy Warden in January of 2019.

As the Deputy Warden, she is responsible for program management of the inmate population and effective and efficient operation of the jail. Thompson is the first female civilian to hold this position.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for your service to the agency and our community.

