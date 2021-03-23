Maryland Enters Phase 2A of Vaccine Distribution Plan, Governor Hogan to Make Additional Vaccine Announcements Today

The State of Maryland has entered Phase 2A of its vaccination plan, with all Marylanders 60 and older now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

All eligible Phase 1 and Phase 2A populations can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

At 2:30 p.m. today, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Governor Hogan will hold a State House press conference to make additional COVID-19 vaccine announcements.

The video will be added here when it becomes available.

