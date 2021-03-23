No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mattapany Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and overturned with the single occupant pinned inside the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the single patient in under 5 minutes.

The single occupant/operator signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported and all fire and rescue services returned to service in approximately 25 minutes.

