Charles County Speed Camera Program Week of March 23, to April 1, 2021

The Speed Camera Program will operate at schools that are open and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.
Speed cameras are at the following locations for the week of Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to Monday, April 1, 2021:
- Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School
- Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School
- Middletown Road at Westlake High School
- Oliver’s Shop Road at T. C. Martin Elementary School/St. Mary’s Bryantown
- Indian Head Highway at Indian Head Elementary School
- Billingsley Road at Billingsley Elementary School