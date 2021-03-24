Charles County Speed Camera Program Week of March 23, to April 1, 2021

March 24, 2021

The Speed Camera Program will operate at schools that are open and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

Speed cameras are at the following locations for the week of Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to Monday, April 1, 2021:

  • Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School
  • Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School
  • Middletown Road at Westlake High School
  • Oliver’s Shop Road at T. C. Martin Elementary School/St. Mary’s Bryantown
  • Indian Head Highway at Indian Head Elementary School
  • Billingsley Road at Billingsley Elementary School

This entry was posted on March 24, 2021 at 9:26 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.