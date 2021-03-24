St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Man Stabbed Multiple Times in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 1:50 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Eric Road and Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a 29-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to the upper body, he was reportedly conscious, alert and talking, however, he was uncooperative with police.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were down due to weather.

Emergency medical personnel transported the single patient to an area hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.