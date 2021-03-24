Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Rachel Ann Boutaugh

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rachel Ann Boutaugh. Boutaugh is wanted for Theft Scheme.

Anyone with information in regards to Boutaugh, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or DFC Chip Ward at (443) 532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at (443) 624-7137.

