Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Rachel Ann Boutaugh
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rachel Ann Boutaugh. Boutaugh is wanted for Theft Scheme.
Anyone with information in regards to Boutaugh, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or DFC Chip Ward at (443) 532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at (443) 624-7137.
This entry was posted on March 24, 2021 at 10:22 am and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.