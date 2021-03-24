Most Wanted Escapees for St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of John Gregory Thompson, age 40 of Thurmont, Maryland. Thompson is a white male, 5’8” and weighs 180 pounds. Thompson is wanted for the charge of escape for failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, to begin his incarceration as court ordered, for the original charge of theft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Gregory Thompson is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension 78109 or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

_____________________

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Erin Neveal Stokes, age 29 of Lexington Park. Stokes is currently wanted for the charge of escape for violating the conditions of a pretrial program. Stokes was originally charged with burglary and theft. Stokes is 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erin Neveal Stokes is asked to contact Detective Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 extension 78010 or by email at Tyler.Payne@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

____________________

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Nelson Leroy Battle Jr., age 36 of Lexington Park. Battle has an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of escape, due to violating the conditions of his pretrial release on the initial charges of burglary and assault. Battle is 5’9”, weighs 160 pounds, and has green eyes with black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nelson Leroy Battle Jr., is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

____________________

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kese Eman Lyles, age 39 of Lexington Park. Lyles is wanted for the charge of escape for violating the conditions of his release on the original charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Lyles is a black male, 5’7”and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kese Eman Lyles, is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

