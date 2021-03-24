Calvert County Lawyer who Stole $40,000 Sentenced in Felony Theft Case

Craig Langrall, 41, of Tracys Landing, was sentenced on March 12, 2021, to 10 years’ incarceration, with all but 6 months suspended, for the crime of Felony Theft over $25,000. Judge Mark S. Chandlee also required Langrall to complete 5 years of probation.

Langrall was a practicing attorney in Calvert County when he was hired by the victim in 2015 to provide legal representation in a family law matter. During the course of that representation, Langrall embezzled $40,000 from the victim, which he used for personal expenses.

At the hearing on March 12, Mr. Langrall apologized to the victim, who was present in the courtroom. As part of the sentencing, the State confirmed that Langrall had repaid the $40,000. Nevertheless, the State argued that the crime represented a serious breach of trust and warranted a period of incarceration. Judge Chandlee agreed and required Mr. Langrall to serve 6 months at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Calvert County State’s Attorney, Robert Harvey, wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney, Benjamin G. Lerner, for his handling of this case.

Craig Langrall has been disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals and is no longer allowed to practice law

