St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Lexington Park Drug Dealer After Search Warrant

On March 12, 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), and Vice Narcotics Support Team executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park.

The target of the search warrant was Rico Kinta Keys Jr., age 26 of Lexington Park.

Keys was located at the residence along with a large quantity of cocaine, money and other controlled dangerous substances. Keys was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute (four counts)

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Narcotic

CDS: Possession-not Marijuana (five counts)

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia