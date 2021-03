On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Motel 6 located at 21847 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported subject not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a female in her twenties in a motel room and pronounced the her deceased on the scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.