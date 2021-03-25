Suspect Dead, 2 Others Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting at Weigh Station Near Rt. 301/Nice Bridge

Virginia State Police and Deputies from the King George County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting that occurred at a weigh station in King George County.

According to police, it occurred at the Dahlgren Weigh Station on Rt. 301 near the Nice Middle Bridge on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m. .

Police report one person is dead and another was taken to an area hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Virginia State Police said that shortly after an SUV stopped in the parking lot, a woman got out of the vehicle and started running away.

Officials said the man driving then quickly got out and “appears to have fired a handgun at the female.”

“There was a Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Trooper and a Virginia State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer inspecting a box truck behind the weigh station as this was happening. Both state police personnel engaged the male driver and exchanged gunfire with him,” VSP said.

The scene has been contained and there is no immediate threat to the public.

