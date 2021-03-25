Police Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Murder Case on Amber Leaf Place

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified two suspects in connection with the murder of Daniel McClellan-Givens, 17, who was shot and killed on November 3, 2020 in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Anthony Edward Small, 21, of Capitol Heights charging him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges. He is currently being held in another jurisdiction on an unrelated charge and awaiting extradition to Charles County.

An arrest warrant was also obtained for Tyliek Anthony Spence, 19, of Waldorf. On March 10, detectives located Spence in Oklahoma where he was arrested.

He was extradited to Charles County on March 19 and served the arrest warrant charging him with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, and other related charges. On March 22, Spence was released on his own recognizance by a judge.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Weaver at (301) 609-6571.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

