UPDATE: Second Suspect Charged for Murder of 17-Year-Old is Sentenced to Just 8 Years in Prison

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, March 7, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Tyliek Anthony Spence, 22, of Waldorf, to Life in prison with all but 8 years suspended for First-Degree Murder. Upon release, Spence will be on supervised probation for five years.

On November 16, 2022, Spence entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge.

On November 3, 2020, officers responded to an apartment building located in Amber Leaf Place for the report of a subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a seventeen-year-old victim suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower body. The victim was transported by helicopter to Washington Hospital Center, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident reported seeing an altercation between the victim and suspects in a bright blue passenger car, ultimately resulting in gunshots. The suspect who shot the victim, later identified as co-defendant Anthony Edward Small, was observed entering the front passenger seat of the car before fleeing the area.

After the incident, Spence spoke to investigators and reported that he was the driver of the fleeing car. Spence told investigators that he arranged to purchase marijuana from the victim prior to the shooting. Soon after Spence and Small arrived, there was a robbery of the victim, followed by the victim getting shot by Small.

During the course of the investigation, investigators were able to recover a fingerprint on the passenger side of Spence’s car, which was found to be left by Small. Additionally, Small’s phone records placed him in the area during the time of the incident. He was also seen in photographs wearing clothing that matched Spence’s description.

An examination of Small’s phone was conducted. Photographs were observed of Small and the victim’s handgun covered with blood. In a text exchange, Small confesses to his girlfriend about the murder.

During sentencing, the Honorable Judge Carrington Martin told Spence that the victim “may have been into drugs, but he was only 17 years old, and you already outlived him.”

On February 16, 2024, co-defendant Small was sentenced to Life in prison with all but 50 years suspended by the Honorable Judge H. James West.



Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, February 16, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Anthony Edward Small, 24, to Life in prison with all but 50 years suspended for First-Degree Murder and the Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

On December 11, 2023, Small entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

Before sentencing Small, Judge West stated that the victim “was just a child. He never really had a chance to better himself for the long run. We’ll never get to see the victim mature.” He furthered that the incident was “the most loss that you could inflict upon [the victim’s mother] for really no reason at all” and that it was a “tremendous amount of harm to bring to someone’s family for no real reason.”

3/25/2021: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified two suspects in connection with the murder of Daniel McClellan-Givens, 17, who was shot and killed on November 3, 2020 in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Anthony Edward Small, 21, of Capitol Heights charging him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges. He is currently being held in another jurisdiction on an unrelated charge and awaiting extradition to Charles County.

An arrest warrant was also obtained for Tyliek Anthony Spence, 19, of Waldorf. On March 10, detectives located Spence in Oklahoma where he was arrested.

He was extradited to Charles County on March 19 and served the arrest warrant charging him with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, and other related charges. On March 22, Spence was released on his own recognizance by a judge.

