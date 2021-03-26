Impaired Driving Suspected After Single Vehicle Collision in St. Mary’s City, Operator Flown to Trauma Center

On Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 10:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of College Drive and Mattapany Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway after striking a tree with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from NAS Webster Field, Ridge and Bay District extricated the single patient in under 10 minutes.

The single patient was transported to a nearby landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision. At this time, impaired driving is suspected.

Evidence from the scene showed the vehicle left the roadway between College Drive and East Fishers Road before re-entering the roadway. The vehicle then left the roadway a second time and struck multiple wooden posts, utility boxes, and other objects before re-entering Mattapany Road where the vehicle then struck a tree a short distance later.

No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

