On Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles off the roadway involved in a rear-end style collision.

The single occupant of the silver sedan was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The single occupant of the at fault vehicle denied any injuries.