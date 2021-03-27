No Injuries Reported After Tractor-Trailer Leaves Roadway and Strikes Tree in Hollywood

On Saturday,. March 27, 2021, at approximately 6:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Tom Hodges Drive in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a tractor-trailer off the roadway and into a wooded area.

The tractor-trailer struck several traffic signs and a fire hydrant before striking a large tree and coming to a rest.

The single occupant/operator of the semi signed care refusal forms on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident.

