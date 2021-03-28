Employees Saves Pier and Boats with Quick Action After Boat Fire at Hollywood Marina

On March 25, 2021, at approximately 1:55 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Blackstone Marina located at 24845 Marina Way in Hollywood, for the reported boat on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 20 foot center console boat fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes.

The fast action by employees of the Gibbons Marine Construction quickly cut the boat from the pier and towed it away from other boats and into open water where firefighters extinguished the fire from the pier.

The boat was then towed back where employees used a crane and excavator to bring the boat onto land.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Maryland Natural Resources Police. Employees stated after the boat was started, and smoke was observed coming from the Bilge pump. It then turned into a fast spreading fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Some photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

