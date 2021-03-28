Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect for Southern Maryland

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel County, St. Mary’s County, Calvert County, Southeastern Prince George’s, and Eastern Charles County until 8:00 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waldorf to near Colonial Beach, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

* Locations impacted include… Waldorf, Lexington Park, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, La Plata, Chesapeake Beach, King George, Leonardtown, Dahlgren, Prince

Frederick, Piney Point, Tall Timbers, Saint Inigoes Creek, Popes Creek, Hallowing Point, Saint Leonard Creek, Town Creek, Sheridan Point, Saint Clements Bay, Saint Marys City and Greenwell State Park.

HAIL…<.75IN

WIND…60MPH

