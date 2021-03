On Sunday, March 28, 2021, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Maypole Road and R G Way in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with injuries reported to be minor.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.