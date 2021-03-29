VIDEO: Detectives Seeking Assistance in Identifying and Finding Suspects Involved in Shooting and Armed Carjacking at Gas Station

Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in finding the suspects who shot at a driver filling up his car at a gas station before stealing his car.

The victim stopped at a gas station in the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg on March 17, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m. On the video, the suspects’ car is seen at a nearby gas pump.

When the victim is about to get back into his car after filling up, a suspect jumps out of the front passenger seat and demands the victim’s car at gunpoint.

The suspect and victim get into a brief struggle during which the suspect shoots at the victim. The rounds went through the victim’s clothing and did not cause any injuries. The suspect then sped off in the victim’s car – a 2019 white Kia Forte. The suspects were driving a dark gray, four-door Nissan Altima.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-699-2601. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0012030.

