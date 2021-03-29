St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Female – Rakeshia Janee Thomas

Missing Person: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for Rakeshia Janee Thomas, an african american female last seen in the Valley Estates Drive area on 03-27-2021.
No other information has been provided at this time.
Missing Person: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for Rakeshia Janee Thomas, an african american female last seen in the Valley Estates Drive area on 03-27-2021.
No other information has been provided at this time.
This entry was posted on March 29, 2021 at 12:58 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.