Charles County Speed Camera Program Week of March 28, to April 5, 2021

The Speed Camera Program will operate at schools that are open and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

Speed cameras are at the following locations for the week of Monday, March 29, 2021, to Monday, April 5, 2021

Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School

Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School

Middletown Road at Westlake High School

Oliver’s Shop Road at T. C. Martin Elementary School/St. Mary’s Bryantown

Indian Head Highway at Indian Head Elementary School

Billingsley Road at Billingsley Elementary School