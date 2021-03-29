CSM’s Business Administration Degree and Allied Health Program Earn Top Ranking in the U.S.

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has been awarded top ranking status for its Associate of Science in Business Administration Degree and Allied Health programs by Intelligent.com.

CSM was listed among thousands of public institutions in the nation, and the comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment before being included in the education resource guide on the best public institution programs for 2021

CSM has been recognized for the following programs:

Associate in Business Administration Degree Programs | 11 th in the nation

in the nation Colleges in Maryland | 29th for Allied Health programs

https://www.intelligent.com/best-associate-in-business-administration-degree-programs/

https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-maryland/

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed thousands of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with College of Southern Maryland making it to the final list for 2 Degree Programs. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program. Please visit the listed sources below to access each program’s complete ranking.