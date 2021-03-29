St. Mary’s County Government Announces Operations Schedule for Good Friday and Easter Weekend

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 2, 2021, in observance of Good Friday. All county government administrative offices will reopen for normal business hours Monday, April 5, 2021.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six (6) Convenience Centers will be open during regular hours Friday, April 2, but will be closed Easter Sunday, April 4. The landfill and convenience centers will resume regular operations Monday, April 5.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be open and will operate under normal schedules. Please visit www.stmalib.org for more information.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) remain closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and ADA Paratransit Program will operate on the Saturday schedule on Good Friday, April 2. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on Good Friday, April 2.

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday, April 2-4.

For information on county government operations, please visit www.stmarysmd.com.