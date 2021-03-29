Charles County Sheriff’s Office Congratulates K-9 Graduates

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office congratulations to their most recent K-9 graduates!

Cpl. Claude Clevenger #337 and K-9 Draco

PFC Jonathan Fromme #543 and K-9 Ozzy

PFC Tyler Willis #641 and K-9 Mazli

PFC Dominick Paige #1115 and K-9 Thor (Forest Heights Police Department)

All completed a Basic Patrol Handlers Course and Detector Handlers Course. The Patrol Handlers Course is 16 weeks and the Detector Handlers Course is 8 weeks of training. The Patrol course consists of obedience, tracking, building searches and article/evidence recovery. The Detector course consists of training the dogs to locate narcotics) with searching the areas of buildings and vehicles.

“Completing these courses is challenging and requires a great deal of commitment by both the handlers and their K-9 partners. Our K-9 Unit is one of the best there is, and that is thanks to our trainer, Mr. Bill Cotton, as well as the whole team,” said Sheriff Berry. “We are glad to have been able to help train members of the Forest Heights Police Department’s K-9 Unit as well. It’s important to share resources among our local agencies.”

