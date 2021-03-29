Charles County Public Schools Seniors Electrical Apprentice Program, Applications Open on March 30, 2021

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has partnered with Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) Chesapeake to provide rising seniors with an opportunity to complete an electrical apprenticeship program.

The program begins for accepted students this summer with on-the-job training, and a split training and class schedule for the 2021-22 school year.

The program includes 450 paid on-the-job training hours, 165 hours of classroom instruction, plus two national program certifications. The program is for four years and seniors complete the first year with a split training and class schedule. During the 2021-22 school year, students work Monday through Thursday mornings with a local electrical contractor. They attend school in the afternoon Monday through Friday to complete graduation requirements.



On Fridays, seniors spend their mornings completing first-year apprentice classes at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Center for Trades and Energy campus in Hughesville.

Students must apply for the program, have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. The application window opens March 30 and closes April 15. Applicants will complete a reading and math assessment and will need to obtain their Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-hour certification by April 23. CCPS is covering student costs for the OSHA certification process. Students will be notified by May 5 of their acceptance to the program and will interview with employers. IEC Chesapeake helps provide students with employment. Employment begins this summer.

A parent information virtual meeting is set for 6 p.m. on March 30. Parents of students interested in applying for the program should plan to attend. The meeting link is posted here. The meeting ID is 81364224090 and password is 926314. Additional information about the program is posted here on the CCPS website.

Once students complete the four-year apprenticeship program, they are eligible for a journeyman’s electrical license. The program also provides students with opportunities for full-time employment, job coaching and placement, hands-on training in a state-of-the-art facility at CSM, CPR/Red Cross certification and the OSHA 10-hour certification.

